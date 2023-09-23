AEW's Eddie Kingston Announces Hiatus From Indie Bookings, Reveals Injury

Eddie Kingston kicked off "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" last week by overcoming Claudio Castagnoli, capturing the ROH World Championship and retaining his NJPW Strong Openweight Title. However, he has taken to Instagram to share a somber update regarding his career on the independent scene.

"Due to being NJPW Strong Openweight and ROH Champion I have to come to the hard decision that I will have to stop doing independents," Kingston wrote, revealing that he is dealing with a lower back injury which will need fixing. "When my responsibilities as NJPW and ROH Champion is over I will hopefully be able to do independents again. I apologize to all but I just need to focus and my body needs to be ready for those shows."

Kingston has been wrestling a packed schedule over the past few months with AEW, ROH, and NJPW. He worked the notoriously grueling G1 Climax tournament in Japan over the summer, and has been ever-present for Tony Khan's promotions during his feud with Castagnoli. His last appearances on the independents came in March with DDT and January with United Wrestling Network's "Championship Wrestling". He captioned his Instagram post with a different message: "I love the Independents but times have changed. I am truly sorry for not being able to do them right now. But I am truly no bulls**t trying to be the best Champion for both NJPW strong and ROH and must put that above anything else right now. This sucks."