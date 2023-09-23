Dominik Mysterio Comments On Mustafa Ali's WWE Release Canceling Their No Mercy Match

Mustafa Ali was set to challenge Dominik Mysterio at the "WWE NXT" No Mercy event next weekend. Alas, Ali announced last Thursday that he was no longer working with WWE, the first in what became over 20 roster cuts over the past few days. Mysterio has yet to find out who he will be facing instead, and shared his thoughts on his opponent's release appearing on "In the Kliq" (h/t Wrestlingnews.co).

"Yeah, it's a very unfortunate situation that very talented people have to go through situations like this," he stated adding, "At the end of the day, it's out of our control."

Mysterio said that it's just a situation where he tries to do whatever he can to put his best foot forward. As far as the upcoming North American Title defense goes, he will just have to "wait and see" who his opponent will be. He captured the title from Wes Lee in July, before later defending the title against Lee and Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash. Ali was set to get his first one-on-one shot at the title after wins against Dragon Lee and Axiom, but his abrupt departure has thrown the entire bout into question. The reported reason for his release is that he was making main roster money without being on the main roster.

This coming "WWE Raw" on Monday will see Dominik Mysterio in action against Dragon Lee, who could easily step in as his No Mercy challenger. Lee unsuccessfully challenged for the title in August.