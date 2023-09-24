Hulk Hogan Explains Why The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania Would Be 'Amazing'

It was at WrestleMania X8 (18) when two wrestling icons stepped in the ring together for their first ever match against each other — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Hulk Hogan. At the time it was old versus new school. New school won that time with The Rock defeating Hogan. Before that match, Hogan's last WrestleMania match was in 1993 at WrestleMania IX.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hogan spoke about his former rival and how if "The People's Champion" returned for in-ring action at WrestleMania 40 to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it would be a "moment" fans would "never forget."

"That would be a moment for everyone," said Hogan. "Not everyone was around, not even a lot of today's stars, for the first WrestleMania with Mr. T and Liberace. Or to see me and Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III. But if Rock comes back, people will never forget it. For all the people to see him come back, and see greatness right in front of us, it would be amazing. If The Rock comes back at WrestleMania, it will be a moment people will never forget."

With the Hollywood writers on strike, The Rock and John Cena have found time for WWE and it's been a hit with fans. The Rock returned to WWE on the September 15 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The video of his return, in one day alone, on YouTube had over 100 million views and the episode was the sixth "SmackDown" episode of 2023 to have cracked over 2,500,000 viewers. In the end, if The Rock and Reigns ever do face each other at WrestleMania, it would be a collision of icons like WrestleMania X8.