Eddie Kingston Talks Doubting Himself, Always Being Critical Of His Own AEW Matches

Eddie Kingston capped off a career-long journey last week on "AEW Dynamite: Grandslam," winning the ROH World Championship from arch-rival Claudio Castagnoli. But that doesn't mean he is reveling in victory, as he told Sports Illustrated that he feels he could always have done better. He said that he felt the raucous New York crowd elevated the bout, feeling they weren't just cheering for him but genuinely fighting for him.

"The match was fine, but the crowd made it feel bigger. They took it from a four to a ten," he said. He added that as great as it feels for him to get cheered, it makes him nervous since he is "not used to this kind of love." He said he is cursed to doubt himself, questioning the crowd's adulation towards him. However, as long as people are fans of pro wrestling he is happy.

"Professional wrestling is my mixed martial arts. So thank you very much for supporting pro wrestling. Me, I'm the guy who grew up in Yonkers — I'm still that guy. So when people cheer for me, or want to take a picture with me, I get a little bashful. I don't see the big deal. I'm just me. But I am blessed and lucky enough to do the dream job I've wanted since I was nine. I don't see myself as a big deal. I'm still the kid from Yonkers."

Kingston's victory also made him a double champion. In addition to the ROH World Title, he also holds the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.