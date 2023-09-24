Former WWE Star Paul Burchill To Wrestle First Match Since 2018

Former WWE star Paul Burchill is making a return to the ring on September 30 for Big Time Wrestling's The Great Fall Bash 2. It will mark his first match in five years as he takes on another former WWE talent in Gangrel. Burchill discussed the bout during a recent promo shared by "Developmentally Speaking."

"Gangrel, they reached out to me and asked me to send some kind of a message promoting our match on the 30th of September in Chillicothe, Ohio," Burchill said. "Raise the colors, raise the flag, but I've heard what you've been saying. You've been making all kinds of threats. You're talking about, 'There's gonna be blood.' Son, you've got a real short memory."

Burchil added, "It's been a while since you and me got in the ring together. That was a long time ago, back in England. Actually, while I've got England in my mind, I'll do a little word association just to illustrate the depth between you and me. Gangrel, when it comes to England, you're Elton John. Me? I'm Jack the Ripper. 30th of September, Shoemaker Center, Chillicothe, Ohio, The Vampire Warrior vs. The Ripper. The only blood is going to be your blood on my hands, and there's two things you can do about it: nothing and like it." (H/t Fightful)

Burchill previously worked for WWE from 2005 through February 2010. He started out in OVW where he became a four-time OVW Heavyweight Champion and a one-time OVW Southern Tag Team Championship with Stu Sanders. His main roster run featured alliances with William Regal and Katie Lea Burchill. He was eventually released in early 2010 when WWE's "ECW" brand dissolved. The 43-year-old has only worked a handful of independent dates since then, with his last taking place in OVW in October 2018.