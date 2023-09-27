Chris Jericho Deems Classic WWE Segment One Of The Best In Raw History

Chris Jericho has been involved in countless classic segments and matches throughout his career, but he believes that the Festival Of Friendship segment between him and Kevin Owens is one of the greatest in the history of "WWE Raw."

"I say that completely un-egotistically," he told "Superstar Crossover." "I wanted that segment to start off like an '80s David Lee Roth video and end like the Red Wedding from Game Of Thrones, where you're just like, 'No, don't do it, don't do it.' I had to fight for that, I had to fight for it a lot."

This segment was the night where Owens decided to betray Jericho after months of them being friends and partners, a connection that had proven to be very popular with the WWE Universe. It had been built up as the moment where they were going to celebrate that friendship, but ultimately Jericho found himself on the 'List Of KO' which kickstarted their rivalry heading into their match at WrestleMania 33. However, many people were against that segment happening, including Triple H.

"Vince [McMahon] was actually not there that day so I texted Vince and he was on a plane and he's like, 'Well, what's the problem? We are doing it just like we said we were going to do it.' I was like, okay, 'There's the evidence.' Show the phone, everyone shut your ass, shut the f*** up."

Jericho wanted it to be like a horror movie where the victim sees the killer ahead of time, which he did when looking up after seeing his name on the list, which is something that the fans bought at the moment.

"I think that's why it worked so well it was such a great betrayal moment," he said. "We kind of mirrored that with Don Callis with the painting, and I thought that worked really well too."

