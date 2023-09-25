Eddie Kingston Says He's Signed A New Contract With AEW — Details

Eddie Kingston is going to remain #AllElite for the foreseeable future. During a recent interview with AdFreeShows, the ROH World Champion revealed that he recently signed a brand new four-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion. However, he isn't making a big deal out of it as he'd rather keep his personal business to himself.

"If you notice, you haven't heard anything about me with contracts because I did my s**t on the low. My thing was coming up, I got four more years, so I'm straight. No one needs to know how much, no one needs to know how long, I got my s**t and I'm going to be there for a minute because there's nowhere else I want to be," Kingston said.

Kingston has been a member of the AEW roster since 2020. He debuted as part of Cody Rhodes' TNT Championship open challenge storyline, and his performance was so impressive that he was offered a deal immediately afterward. Kingston said that he almost retired before joining AEW as the pandemic had forced him to reconsider his career options. However, the AEW contract allowed him to make a living during a stressful time for the entire industry.

The veteran has also received a push lately. On the last episode of "AEW Dynamite," Kingston finally overcame his arch-rival Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship. What's more, he's scheduled to defend the title, along with his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, against Katsuyori Shibata at AEW WrestleDream on October 1.