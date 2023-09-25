Eric Bischoff Explains How WWE SmackDown Didn't Meet Expectations On Fox

Weekly professional wrestling on a major broadcast network was a novel concept, according to Bischoff, and proved tricky to pull off the expected number of viewers, despite both WWE and Fox's best efforts to promote the show on all adjacent programming. Bischoff said the main misstep was that based on expectations, "SmackDown" just didn't deliver the audience the financial model was built upon during the deal. That's where Bischoff said he believed both WWE and Fox misjudged each other when negotiating on a price, as well as viewership.

"If we're doing X amount of viewers in cable, you kidding me? Fox, based on their current positioning within the marketplace in that period of time, should do at least twice that much or 50 percent or whatever number they came up with in projection," he said.

Despite the apparent missteps, Bischoff said in talks he was pertinent to, there was a lot of interest in extending the deal beyond the initial contract agreement, even when "SmackDown's" premiere didn't pull the numbers expected. Bischoff said the deal didn't come to pass for a number of reasons. He said the impact of streaming and the general state of television in 2023 impacted things, as the data negotiations were based on was only realistic and sound in 2017 or 2018.

"Television has continued to deteriorate in the last five years, despite the fact WWE has done a great job, SmackDown' has done a great job for Fox on Friday nights. It kicked a**. It just didn't kick enough a** to justify the cost. And that's just life," Bischoff explained.