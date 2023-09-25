Will Ospreay Says WWE Tried To Buy RevPro - Details

According to Will Ospreay, Revolution Pro Wrestling owner Andy Quildan turned down a seven-figure offer from WWE. Ospreay made the claim after retaining the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Yota Tsuji in the main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Destruction in Kobe event this past weekend.

"A small independent UK company that had a million dollars from WWE offered to them and he turned it down, because he believed in Revolution Pro Wrestling," Ospreay said (h/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription). "I believe in Revolution Pro Wrestling, but more importantly, I believe in this flag [UK flag] and our pro wrestlers. I'm looking forward to bringing New Japan back to Royal Quest." Ospreay did not specify when the offer was made.

UK-based RevPro, which was formed in 2012, is set to stream the NJPW Royal Quest III event in London, England, live on their RevPro OnDemand service on October 14. Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Zack Sabre Jr. at that show. RevPro initially established a working relationship with NJPW in 2015. A number of NJPW stars recently appeared at RevPro's 11-year anniversary show during AEW's All In weekend in London.

WWE has worked with various independent promotions in recent years. In 2020, WWE purchased Evolve after building a working partnership with the organization. That same year, PROGRESS Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling began airing on the WWE Network. PROGRESS and ICW's deals with WWE came to an end earlier this year.