Eddie Kingston Talks Wrestling In NJPW's G1, Winning Strong Openweight Championship

Eddie Kingston participated in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax for the first time this past summer. The iconic annual wrestling tournament was introduced by NJPW in 1974 and was originally known as the World League. Kingston was asked about his experience in this year's G1 Climax during an appearance on AdFreeShows' "On-Demand" show.

"I didn't think it was that big of a deal until my lady who works in the social media department was just like, 'Yeah, man, people are really into it,'" Kingston said. "And I'm like, 'What? What?' Because it's just — you don't think that. So I just want to say thanks to everybody who feels like they're living through this with me, because they are, I guess. I don't know how, but they are, so thank you.

"I said in another interview, I felt at peace in Japan. I didn't have any worries. I didn't have to worry about the guys I was fighting. I didn't have to worry about the locker room. I didn't have to worry about my bills. I didn't have to worry about anything. The only time I feel that free is when I'm in the ring. So taking it out of the ring and actually having it in real life — everyday life in Japan — was a trip. I used to daydream of wrestling for the G1 in high school, like, staring out of math class or religion classes window or whatever. It matched my daydream; it surpassed it. So it was everything I wanted. If I go back, f*** yeah. If I don't, I still did the G1."

Kingston defeated Shingo Takagi in his first G1 Climax match. In Block C, he would also face EVIL, HENARE, Tomohiro Ishii, Mikey Nicholls, Tama Tonga, and David Finlay. Kingston earned 8 points overall, but it wasn't enough to advance from his Block. This year's G1 Climax was ultimately won by Tetsuya Naito.