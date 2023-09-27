Photos: WWE's Shawn Daivari Enters NPC Bodybuilding Competition Ace Of Stage

Former TNA X Division Champion Shawn Daivari might be a backstage producer for WWE these days, but the former wrestler is still keeping in shape. At the recent National Physique Committee's 2023 Ace of Stage Championships, Daivari placed second in the Men's Physique Novice B category, as well as in the Masters (35+) category. Daivari won the Open Class B category as the only competitor in the class. The NPC website provided photos of Daivari competing, as well as celebrating with his three medals from the competition.

NPC

NPC

Daivari was initially released from his WWE producer role in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was brought back as a full-time producer in August 2021. During his time between tenures in WWE, Daivari managed the CONTRA faction in Major League Wrestling and officially retired from in-ring competition around the time he was re-signed with WWE. For a while, he was working in the company with his brother Ariya Daivari, but Ariya was also let go amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, eventually landing in AEW as Ari Daivari, the manager and bankroll of The Trustbusters.

Before Shawn Daivari was a producer for WWE, he was best remembered as the manager of the controversial Muhammed Hassan character in the mid-2000s, which played off of Islamaphobic anxieties in the wake of the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center.