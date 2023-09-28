Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 9/28: Memphis Street Fight, Trinity Vs. Shaw
Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, Tennessee.
Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- Memphis Street Fight: Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
- X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels
- Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw
- Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
- Rhino in action
- Yuya Uemura goodbye ceremony
Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.
X-Division Title: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels
Angles goes for a cover out of the gate. It doesn't take long for Sabin to take back over and trap Angels in the bow and arrow stretch on the mat. Both men back up, Sabin hits a pair of hip tosses followed by an arm drag into a hold. Sabin goes for a boot, but Angels ducks and then pulls Sabin into the ropes. Angels leaps off the top with a stomp onto the left elbow. Sabin manages to drag Angels across the ring, but then Angels comes back with a Northern Lights Suplex.
Angels goes for another hold, but Sabin reaches the rope. Back up, Sabin chops away while Angels holds the other arm. Angels finally hits an armbreaker before Sabin comes back with a dropkick. Sabin pulls out a superkick followed by a single leg dropkick, cover. Angels spins Sabin into the mat face-first. He goes for a lock but Sabin rolls back into a cover. Forearm from Sabin allows separation.
Angels blocks a tornado DDT and instead takes Sabin down into an arm lock. Sabin's foot reaches the rope to break again. Angels grabs the title but the ref takes it. Sabin is nearly sent into the ref but Angels sneaks in a low blow. He hits Halo Strike for a nearfall. Sabin fires back up with a missile dropkick from the top. He nails Cradle Shock for the win.
Winner: Chris Sabin (c)