Backstage Frustration In WWE Over Mustafa Ali And Dana Brooke Being Released From NXT

It's not a huge surprise that there are some people in "WWE NXT" who are upset over WWE releasing both Mustafa Ali and Dana Brooke last week. Fightful Select reports they've spoke to sources who are unhappy with the releases because of a perceived breakdown in communication between WWE 's main roster and the developmental brand.

One source of bewilderment was WWE supposedly wanting to have main roster talent on the "NXT" roster, yet still releasing two former main roster names — Brooke and Ali had primarily been working in "NXT" after spending years on the main roster. Some people Fightful spoke to were upset about not getting a head-ups about Ali's release, in particularly, as it came just weeks before his announced match at Saturday's WWE premium live event, No Mercy. Ali was originally set to face "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio for his title after beating Dragon Lee in a No. 1 contender's match on the September 5 episode of "NXT." Instead, Trick Williams will challenge Mysterio, and the match with Lee turned out to be Ali's last in the company.

Brooke and Ali were released on September 21 along with other top stars such as Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Matt Riddle, and Elias. During Thursday's No Mercy media call, Shawn Michaels admitted the release of Ali and Brooke did "change plans" for the brand, and the SVP of Talent Development Creative also noted how Brooke often pushed for more in-ring action. Fightful was told by backstage sources that the roster liked Brooke and respected the former WWE 24/7 Champion for her willingness to help; she had been involved in an ongoing storyline alongside fellow gymnast and developmental prospect Kelani Jordan, who will compete on the No Mercy card in a match against Blair Davenport.