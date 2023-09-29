WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/29 - United States Title On The Line, Bayley Vs. Charlotte Flair

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 29, 2023, coming to you live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California!

The ending of last week's episode of "SmackDown" went off the air explosively when Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked both AJ Styles backstage and John Cena in the ring. The latter duo had agreed to join forces to take on The Bloodline members at WWE Fastlane on October 7 after recent animosity between the four men, but Styles was not medically cleared to compete. With the Fastlane match still given the go ahead, questions remain as to whether or not Cena will be heading into the bout alone or find a partner in time, and tonight, hopefully he can provide some answers as he has something on his mind to share.

The United States Championship will be on the line, as titleholder Rey Mysterio defends against his fellow LWO member Santos Escobar. Escobar requested a shot at Rey's title two weeks ago on the September 15 episode of "SmackDown", to which Rey was more than happy to grant it to him.

Charlotte Flair and Bayley found themselves in a quarrel last week during the Women's Championship match between IYO SKY and Asuka, and tonight, the former two women will be colliding in singles competition. Flair and Bayley are no strangers to one another in the squared circle, having countless singles and tag team matches on "WWE NXT", "WWE Raw", "SmackDown", and Premium Live Events.

The Street Profits came up short to LWO in a tag team match last week, and Bobby Lashley (who was at ringside) made it clear that he was very frustrated with the loss, letting Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins know exactly how he felt backstage following the bout. In light of that, Lashley will be appearing on "The Grayson Waller Effect" as host Grayson Waller welcomes him on the talk show.