AEW Rampage Live Coverage 9/29 - Two Title Matches, Soho Vs. Shida In A #1 Contenders Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 29, 2023, coming to you from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado!

The AEW World Trios Championship will be on the line, as The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn will be defending tonight against The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy. Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Gunn most recently retained their title over Dark Order and Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh on last week's "Rampage" Grand Slam special and the AEW All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show respectively.

After defeating Claudio Castagnoli at "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam last week to win the ROH World Championship and retain his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship in a Title vs. Title match, Eddie Kingston will be putting the latter title on the line against Rocky Romero. Romero last competed in an AEW ring back in June on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-Show, during which himself, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and El Desperado came up short to Mogul Embassy.

The next challenger for Saraya's AEW Women's World Championship will be determined, as Ruby Soho collides with Hikaru Shida in a Number One Contenders match. The winner will receive their shot in two weeks on a special Tuesday night edition of "Dynamite". Although the pair have previously squared off with one another on a handful of occasions in tag team and trios bouts, this will be the first time they've ever faced each other in singles competition.

Additionally, The Righteous will be returning to action tonight after defeating The Hardys, The Kingdom, and Best Friends in a Number One Contenders Four-Way match last week to earn a shot at the ROH World Tag Team Championship this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream.