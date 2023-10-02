Eddie Kingston Beats Katsuyori Shibata In Double Title Match At AEW WrestleDream

Eddie Kingston completed his first ROH title defense at AEW WrestleDream. He overcame Katsuyori Shibata in a double title match with his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship also on the line.

The match itself saw the challenger dominate the champion with submissions and grappling offense. Kingston struggled to get back into the bout, but found his way with a series of strikes capped off with a spinning backfist. However, Shibata endured and further returned fire, with the pair going blow-for-blow in a standing exchange. Kingston got the better of the striking exchange, landing multiple backfists and a Northern Lights Bomb to no avail as the challenger kicked out both times. Kingston refused to let Shibata back into the bout, however, landing yet another backfist followed by a venomous powerbomb to secure the win.

Eddie Kingston won the ROH title at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," simultaneously retaining his NJPW title under Title versus Title stipulations against his arch-rival Claudio Castagnoli. He also defended his Strong Openweight title against Rocky Romero on "AEW Rampage" on Friday night.