Freddie Prinze Jr. Names WWE Attitude Era Gimmick As Favorite Character

At a time when wrestling was saturated with over-the-top gimmicks, Hollywood actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed on his podcast, "Wrestling With Freddie," that a particular controversial star of the Attitude Era always held a special place in his heart.

"[The Godfather] was a full-on pimp," Prinze said. "Dressed like a pimp, walked like a pimp, came out with what they called a 'Ho Train' ... It had an engine, it had a dining car, it had the passenger cars, and it had a girl with a big ol' caboose in the back."

The Godfather's "Ho Train" consisted of a handful of local women who The Godfather himself chose. The scantily-clad women would dance behind the WWE superstar on his way to the ring and accompany him into the squared circle for his pre-match promo. Prinze said it was those promos that made Godfather one of his favorite characters, wondering how certain content even made it on air.

"He would cut promos about selling women for sex, and smoking weed, and selling weed," Prinze said. "And I'd be watching this like, 'How is this not getting bleeped left and right?' Then the next week he was on TV, then the next week, and it lasted a long ass time. And the Ho Train came with him every time."

Like other wrestlers in the past, Wright had to go through several unsuccessful gimmicks, such as Papa Shango and Kama Mustafa, before finally catching fire with the character that landed him in the WWE Hall of Fame. But The Godfather specifically became a lasting favorite of Prinze.

