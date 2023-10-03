The Miz Explains Why His WrestleMania 27 Main Event Is 'Hard To Watch'

Getting the chance to headline WrestleMania is a rare opportunity only a select few in wrestling get to taste. But in 2011, The Miz entered into such rarefied air against John Cena. However, he admitted to "Unbreakable" that it's hard to watch back that match due to the concussion he suffered toward the end of the bout.

"That's one of the most memorable moments I've ever had. Unfortunately, I don't actually remember it," he said. "The one moment you want to remember for the rest of your life is the one moment I have bits and pieces that I remember, but I don't remember if that makes any sense at all."

Miz confessed that he doesn't enjoy watching himself concussed, despite the fact this was arguably the biggest match of his career. He walked in and out of WrestleMania 27 as WWE Champion, but he spent all of the post-match time in Gorilla Position apologizing profusely to everybody. However, he was glad to be in the ring with those who were involved who he credits for guiding him through.

"I imagined I messed the whole main event of WrestleMania up," he expressed. "Luckily I didn't, and it came off like perfectly, and not many people knew what was going on except for the professionals that were in there."

Despite it being such a high point in his career, the "A-Lister" wasn't able to relish at the moment or enjoy it as most people would, immediately having to be checked out by the trainers due to his injury. "I remember going back, talking with my wife, Maryse, and she's just like, 'You did great, you did great,'" he said. "But, I was like not necessarily depressed, but God I remember the next day, everything was just foggy."

