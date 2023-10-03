Eric Bischoff Compares AEW Not Bringing CM Punk, The Elite Together To Own WCW Failing

Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan were professional but not friendly during their time in WCW. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff detailed how he navigated the complicated relationship between the two stars. "Bret had a very strong belief that Hogan screwed him in WWE, talked Vince [McMahon] out of an opportunity for Bret, and it's my opinion — it could be wrong — that feeling, that resentment, that distrust that Bret held for Hogan never went away and the lack of respect — when it comes to business — the lack of respect [and] trust that Hogan had for Bret was real," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks."

The WWE Hall of Famer says the two men could carry on backstage and even in the ring without incident, but that neither was willing to work with the other in a meaningful way, as the issue involving McMahon poisoned their relationship as early as 1993. Bischoff explained that Hart felt slighted by Hogan's surprise win over Yokozuna in the main event of WrestleMania 9.

Bischoff hedges that all of his knowledge of the incident is second-hand, but takes responsibility for not doing more to mend the relationship between the two stars, saying that he can see both sides of the issue, as Hart did seem to be slighted by McMahon, but that he was also told Hogan had no part in McMahon's machinations behind the scenes. Bischoff compared it to how AEW boss Tony Khan recently proved unable to resolve the issues between CM Punk and EVPs The Elite. "Look at what happened with CM Punk and The Elite," Bischoff said, noting that he and fans have a similar, second-hand understanding of the events that transpired between the two parties. "What we do know for sure, the lack of trust and the resentment ... still exists today."