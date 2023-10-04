Mick Foley Weighs In On Feud Between LA Knight & WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash
If you've done enough to catch the attention of a WWE Hall of Famer and inspire him to speak publicly on your recent success, that can only be a good thing, even if the feedback is slightly critical. At least that's what Mick Foley suggests with regard to the ongoing back-and-forth between LA Knight and Kevin Nash.
On "Foley Is Pod," "The Hardcore Legend" jokingly labeled the spat between the two as "Feud of the Year," noting that he'd recently had dinner with Nash and actually meant to bring up the subject of LA Knight but it didn't come up in their conversation. Still, he thinks it's been made out to be far more controversial that what it actually is. "I think it's a little bit tongue-in-cheek," Foley explained. "Kevin sees a good thing when he's got it and the fact that LA Knight's responding to him, whether directly or indirectly, it's kind of fun."
Knight, while referring to the "I came to play" line in The Miz's entrance music, tossed a subtle dig in Nash's direction on an episode of "WWE Smackdown," referencing an old promo of Nash's in which he mislabeled the word "play" as an adjective and not a verb. "Now, if I was a complete moron, I'd say, 'Let's look at that adjective,' but I'm not a moron," Knight said. While there hasn't been any direct acknowledgement of Nash's comments from Knight, the founding member of the NWO took notice of the reference in his promo.
Not a Bad Combination of Characters To Draw From
Nash first weighed in on Knight's success on an episode of "Kliq This" in July, wondering aloud, "Am I the only one who sees an absolute ripoff of The Rock?" He'd later double down on his observation, calling Knight a blatant ripoff of The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and while he said he didn't mean any harm, he also made it clear that he wouldn't be apologizing for his take.
Foley sees the comparisons made by Nash (and others) as nothing but a positive, and compared it to his own career, in which he drew inspiration from others as well. "[Nash's] knock on LA Knight is that he's combining The Rock and Steve [Austin], right?" Foley posed. "I gotta tell ya, if you gotta combine two people that's not a bad way to go. I'm a guy who gleaned so much of what he did from Terry Funk," Foley added, "so I'm not one to throw stones."
Ultimately, Foley said, this is all a good thing for LA Knight and he has no concerns whatsoever as to where this could lead. "I think it's pretty funny and I think it only builds interest in LA Knight," he emphasized. "If it was hurting his career, I would worry about it but I think he's gonna be just fine."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Foley Is Pod with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.