Mick Foley Weighs In On Feud Between LA Knight & WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash

If you've done enough to catch the attention of a WWE Hall of Famer and inspire him to speak publicly on your recent success, that can only be a good thing, even if the feedback is slightly critical. At least that's what Mick Foley suggests with regard to the ongoing back-and-forth between LA Knight and Kevin Nash.

On "Foley Is Pod," "The Hardcore Legend" jokingly labeled the spat between the two as "Feud of the Year," noting that he'd recently had dinner with Nash and actually meant to bring up the subject of LA Knight but it didn't come up in their conversation. Still, he thinks it's been made out to be far more controversial that what it actually is. "I think it's a little bit tongue-in-cheek," Foley explained. "Kevin sees a good thing when he's got it and the fact that LA Knight's responding to him, whether directly or indirectly, it's kind of fun."

Knight, while referring to the "I came to play" line in The Miz's entrance music, tossed a subtle dig in Nash's direction on an episode of "WWE Smackdown," referencing an old promo of Nash's in which he mislabeled the word "play" as an adjective and not a verb. "Now, if I was a complete moron, I'd say, 'Let's look at that adjective,' but I'm not a moron," Knight said. While there hasn't been any direct acknowledgement of Nash's comments from Knight, the founding member of the NWO took notice of the reference in his promo.