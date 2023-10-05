Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 10/5: Alexander Vs. Kon, Fans Revenge Match

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, Tennessee.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Josh Alexander vs. Kon

Fans Revenge Strap Match : ABC vs. John Skyler & TBD

: ABC vs. John Skyler & TBD Call Your Shot stakes on the line : Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Jake Something, Dirty Dango & Champagne Singh vs. Bully Ray, Jody Threat, KiLynn King, Shera & Brian Myers

: Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Jake Something, Dirty Dango & Champagne Singh vs. Bully Ray, Jody Threat, KiLynn King, Shera & Brian Myers Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly

Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

