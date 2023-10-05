Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 10/5: Alexander Vs. Kon, Fans Revenge Match
Impact Wrestling
Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, Tennessee.
Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- Josh Alexander vs. Kon
- Fans Revenge Strap Match: ABC vs. John Skyler & TBD
- Call Your Shot stakes on the line: Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Jake Something, Dirty Dango & Champagne Singh vs. Bully Ray, Jody Threat, KiLynn King, Shera & Brian Myers
- Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly
- Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.