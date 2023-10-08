Bryan Danielson Discusses His Delusions Of Competing At NJPW G1 Climax

During an appearance on the "Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast," AEW's Bryan Danielson was asked about the possibility of participating in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's annual G1 Climax tournament, where the winner receives a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom, in the future. This year's G1 Climax was won by Tetsuya Naito.

"So I don't know," Danielson said. "Sometimes I have delusions of doing the G1. But I think that's what they are. I think they're delusions in the sense of that's something that I've wanted to do forever and ever and ever and have never been able to do it. And so, 'Yeah. This year would be the year to do it.' Except, is it? Because by the time the next G1 rolls around, I'll be 43. And with how many injuries? I mean, because that's a big part of why I want to step away from full-time wrestling too."

"Right now, I feel like the injuries that I've had are manageable in the sense of long term," Danielson continued. "Like, I'm constantly doing stuff for my neck so that my neck isn't bad when I'm 70. The concussion stuff, I do my best. But I mean all of us, we're just hoping for the best. We don't know. There's no concrete science on it. So all of that said, I think now doing a G1 might be a little irresponsible of me in comparison to what my overall long-term goals are, which is being there for my kids and there for my family."

Danielson's most recent appearance in a NJPW tournament came in 2004 when he participated in that year's Best of the Super Juniors. Danielson, performing as American Dragon, advanced to the semi-final before tasting defeat against Koji Kanemoto at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. He did manage to win NJPW's Best of the American Super Juniors tournament earlier that year, defeating Rocky Romero in the final.

