Ted DiBiase Explains Why Koko B. Ware Was A 'Solid Hand' But Not A WWE Main Eventer

Koko B. Ware is a WWE Hall Of Famer and someone who had a lengthy career in the wrestling industry at the highest level. However, when looking back at B.Ware's career, Ted DiBiase said, "I never looked at Koko as being a main eventer, but a good solid hand," on the latest "Everybody's Got A Pod."

B. Ware did spend the majority of his wrestling career outside of the main event scene, but he was still able to make his time in the business impactful. B.Ware is best remembered for his "Birdman" gimmick, which saw him head to the ring with a macaw named Frankie on his shoulder. Despite the fact it was quite a comedic character that wasn't overly serious, it did end up working for him. It also led to DiBiase working against him a lot as High Energy, B. Ware's tag team with Owen Hart, often competed against the Million Dollar Corporation, giving DiBiase a chance to see the gimmick firsthand.

"Well, at first I was like, 'Is this a rib?' Then him doing the deal, the Birdman," DiBiase said. "But it got over with the fans."

B.Ware isn't the only wrestler who has been given a gimmick that was seen in a comedic fashion by others, as that also happened to Dusty Rhodes when he was given the polka dot outfit to wear. However, much like his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware, the "American Dream" was able to turn lemons into lemonade.

"Dusty puts on this polka dot outfit and his new sidekick is Saphire, but I tell you what Dusty took that ball and ran with it and it got over," he said.

