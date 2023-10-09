WWE Raw Live Coverage 10/9 - Cody Rhodes And Jey Uso Speak With Michael Cole, Viking Rules Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 9, 2023, coming to you live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska!

The fallout from WWE Fastlane this past Saturday kicks off tonight as new Undisputed Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso sit down with Michael Cole. Rhodes and Jey dethroned Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at the aforementioned Premium Live Event, with Rhodes having previously been responsible for Jey's move over to "Raw" prior.

New Day's Kofi Kingston will be colliding with longtime foe Ivar of The Viking Raiders in the first ever one-on-one Viking Raiders match. The duo have faced each other in tag team competition alongside their respective teammates numerous times including the inaugural Viking Rules match on the September 2, 2022 episode of "WWE SmackDown", and have renewed their rivalry as of late.

After retaining the "NXT" Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at "NXT" No Mercy, Becky Lynch will once again be putting her title on the line against Tegan Nox. Nox secured her spot in tonight's bout after defeating Natalya on the September 25 episode of "Raw".

Nia Jax has been dominant since returning to WWE on September 11, defeating Zoey Stark two weeks later and blindsiding a number of talent including Raquel Rodriguez. Tonight, Rodriguez looks to seek her retribution as she goes one-on-one with Jax.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura are scheduled to be in town per WWE's event page after the former successfully defended his title against the latter in a Last Man Standing Match on Saturday. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens are also advertised for tonight's event.