NXT's Roxanne Perez Reveals Dream Matches For WWE WrestleMania

Roxanne Perez has been a name on the rise since first appearing in "WWE NXT," and while she is thriving there, the former "NXT" Women's Champion has her eyes on bigger goals, including getting the chance to compete on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. When it comes to her personal WrestleMania dream match, she named Bayley and Becky Lynch as her ideal opponents when speaking to "The Hall Of Fame."

"They were my two favorite Four Horsewomen growing up, so I think that would be super full circle," Perez said. "I met them both as a kid like as a wrestling fan, and to work with them now is really, really crazy. But like I said, it just goes to show if you just put in the work and keep grinding and keep putting things into existence, it's all possible." While a match at WrestleMania might be something Perez needs to work towards, she has already gotten close with Bayley behind the scenes during her time rehabbing her knee injury. Bayley would spend time at the WWE Performance Center, and that led to her offering advice to the likes of Perez, which could open up a storyline for them down the road. Meanwhile, Perez could wind up having the chance to share the ring with Lynch before walking into a WrestleMania.

"The Man" is the current "NXT" Women's Champion, and has been competing regularly on Tuesdays against all challengers. Perez recently had the chance to become the number one contender for the title to earn a shot against Lynch, but came up short with Lyra Valkyria picking up the victory instead.

