Former WWE Star Lex Luger Details His Fondness For These 2 Gimmicks
During an appearance on his "Lex Expressed" podcast, Lex Luger expressed his fondness for two gimmicks he portrayed in WWE. He first mentioned touring in the "Lex Express" bus ahead of challenging the late Yokozuna for the WWF Championship at SummerSlam 1993. Luger was working as "The All-American" during this period.
"It was an incredible experience that I would never change for anything," Luger said. "It was also grueling; behind the scenes, I was up at four in the morning to start doing radio, TV, morning news stations in the major markets all the way around the country. I rode on the bus almost all the time. I got to fly home once or twice for a couple of days and fly right back. It was grueling, but it was really good."
Luger would go on to defeat Yokozuna at SummerSlam 1993; however, Yokozuna remained the WWF Champion because Luger won via countout. It's said that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon didn't feel that Luger had made enough progress, so he opted to keep the belt on Yokozuna. A couple of years ago, Luger said that McMahon had thought about putting the WWF Championship on him at WrestleMania 10. Bret "The Hitman" Hart ended up defeating Yokozuna for the gold at that event.
Luger loved 'The Narcissist'
Prior to "The All-American" gimmick, Luger played "The Narcissist" for a brief period. He would feud with the late Mr. Perfect and face him at WrestleMania 9. Luger spoke about portraying "The Narcissist" character.
"I loved 'The Narcissist.' I wish I could have done it for a couple more years," Luger said. "Man, that was custom-made for my personality back then. My real personality. Man, I wish I could have run with that for a couple of years before I went babyface, but I don't know. There's a lot of rumors that Vince [McMahon] said, 'Hogan said he wasn't coming back ever, full-time, and Bret [Hart] was threatening maybe not to stay full-time.' So he kind of — I heard not desperate, but he really wanted a babyface.
"I was 'The Narcissist' for a few months, and [he] called me in his office and said, 'We're gonna put you on a bus and make you a babyface. Red, white, and blue like Yanky Doodle Dandy.' And I was like, 'How does that go from 'The Narcissist to that?' And he goes, 'Don't worry. It'll work.' And so off we went."
Luger went on to say that he was more comfortable as a heel. He also said that McMahon had never promised him the WWF Championship or mentioned that he was going to win the belt. Luger noted that he wasn't shocked that he didn't defeat Yokozuna for the world title at SummerSlam 1993.
