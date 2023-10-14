Former WWE Star Lex Luger Details His Fondness For These 2 Gimmicks

Prior to "The All-American" gimmick, Luger played "The Narcissist" for a brief period. He would feud with the late Mr. Perfect and face him at WrestleMania 9. Luger spoke about portraying "The Narcissist" character.

"I loved 'The Narcissist.' I wish I could have done it for a couple more years," Luger said. "Man, that was custom-made for my personality back then. My real personality. Man, I wish I could have run with that for a couple of years before I went babyface, but I don't know. There's a lot of rumors that Vince [McMahon] said, 'Hogan said he wasn't coming back ever, full-time, and Bret [Hart] was threatening maybe not to stay full-time.' So he kind of — I heard not desperate, but he really wanted a babyface.

"I was 'The Narcissist' for a few months, and [he] called me in his office and said, 'We're gonna put you on a bus and make you a babyface. Red, white, and blue like Yanky Doodle Dandy.' And I was like, 'How does that go from 'The Narcissist to that?' And he goes, 'Don't worry. It'll work.' And so off we went."

Luger went on to say that he was more comfortable as a heel. He also said that McMahon had never promised him the WWF Championship or mentioned that he was going to win the belt. Luger noted that he wasn't shocked that he didn't defeat Yokozuna for the world title at SummerSlam 1993.

