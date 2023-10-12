Why Silas Young Calls 2021 ROH Closure 'A Kick In The B***s'

"The Last Real Man" Silas Young was synonymous with ROH in the 2010s. The former ROH World Television Champion was one of many roster members that were thrown into turmoil by the promotion's closure in 2021. "I took it hard when Ring of Honor closed [in 2021]," Young said to "Developmentally Speaking." Young says that life is currently going well, but that he had to readjust to life without ROH.

"I think most guys in the wrestling business understand. This is our life," Young explained. "I was lucky enough to be with Ring of Honor for almost 9 years." Young says he became concerned during the COVID-19 shutdown, because ROH was still paying wrestlers despite not releasing content or taking in any kind of revenue outside of HonorClub subscriptions. "Then we started doing tapings and started feeling really good ... then all of a sudden, we get told at the end of 2021 'at the end of the year, it's done,'" Young said. "It's kinda a kick in the balls."

Young says that he's lucky enough to make appearances in AEW, as well as having a full dance card on the independent scene. Young says that he's been very happy with the way AEW has used him, and hopes it leads to some more work there in the future. While Sinclair Broadcasting Group no longer owns ROH, the promotion was revived by AEW President Tony Khan, who purchased the company at the beginning of 2022.