AEW's Bryan Danielson Addresses Possibility Of Wrestling In Japan Again

Bryan Danielson is currently winding down his in-ring career, and while he isn't retiring, it's known he won't be a full-time competitor much longer. Therefore, given his AEW commitments, it would seem unlikely he would be able to compete in Japan anytime soon, unless it was part of the promotion's working relationship with NJPW. Still, he was asked about possibly returning to wrestle in the country while on "The Nikki & Brie Show," and would confirm he is open to the idea.

"Wrestling in Japan is one of my favorite places in the world to wrestle, if not the favorite, loved, I've loved wrestling in Japan," Danielson said. " I would love to wrestle there more. It's just a matter of schedule."

Danielson hasn't completed in Japan for several years, with his last matches in the country taking place on WWE house shows in 2018. However, prior to signing with WWE, he was a regular performer in Japan under his American Dragon moniker. During this time, he frequently wrestled for NOAH between 2006 and 2008, and worked for NJPW between 2002 and 2004, where he won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships with Curry Man. Additionaly, he worked a tour of FMW in 1999 alongside Lance Cade in a series of tag matches just a few months after they had broken into the business together.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.