Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 10/12: 2/3 Falls Killer Impact Match And More
Impact Wrestling
Tonight's show comes from the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, Tennessee.

Here is what's in store for tonight:
- 2/3 Falls Killer Impact Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian
- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: The Rascalz (c) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann
- Call Your Shot Implications: Jordynne Grace vs. Eric Young vs. Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango vs. Champagne Singh
- Tasha Steelz vs. Courtney Rush
