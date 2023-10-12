Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 10/12: 2/3 Falls Killer Impact Match And More

Eddie Edwards wrestling Impact Wrestling
By Colby Applegate/

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, Tennessee.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

  • 2/3 Falls Killer Impact Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: The Rascalz (c) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann
  • Call Your Shot Implications: Jordynne Grace vs. Eric Young vs. Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango vs. Champagne Singh
  • Tasha Steelz vs. Courtney Rush

