Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 10/12: 2/3 Falls Killer Impact Match And More

Tonight's show comes from the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, Tennessee.



Here is what's in store for tonight:

2/3 Falls Killer Impact Match : Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian

: Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian IMPACT World Tag Team Championship : The Rascalz (c) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

: The Rascalz (c) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann Call Your Shot Implications : Jordynne Grace vs. Eric Young vs. Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango vs. Champagne Singh

: Jordynne Grace vs. Eric Young vs. Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango vs. Champagne Singh Tasha Steelz vs. Courtney Rush

