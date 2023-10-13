Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals He 'Needed To Have Emergency Surgery'

MLW star Davey Boy Smith Jr. announced last night that he underwent emergency surgery earlier this week for appendicitis and diverticulitis. Smith said he's currently in "a stable condition" but won't be participating at Saturday's MLW Slaughterhouse event, where he was scheduled to challenge Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. It was later revealed by MLW that Tom Lawlor would be replacing Smith in the title bout.

Through an Instagram post, Smith thanked his well-wishers for their outpouring of support after undergoing "one of the most painful experiences" of his life.

"I wanted to inform everyone officially I needed to have Emergency surgery late last night for appendicitis + appendix removal, to find out it was diverticulitis as well," Smith wrote. "I have had part of colon removed with some of my appendix as well for the procedure. Folks this was one of the most painful experiences of my life, but I'm glad I got it done. A burst appendix can lead to serious complications too. I'm sad to announce my withdrawal from the @majorleaguewrestling World Title Match vs. Alex Kane this weekend in Philadelphia as well. Hopefully I can get this same opportunity in the future when I'm back healthy, and so sorry to my fans, these things happen and was not something I ever want to endure again! Trust me! The was a 12/10 in the pain scale. Arigatou. I'm in stable condition now, but I am still in immense pain. I'll keep everyone posted with updates. Thanks for everyone reaching out to me also."

Smith — who debuted for MLW in 2018 as part of the New Era Hart Foundation — spent two years with the promotion before making a brief return to WWE in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his stint with WWE included only a few dark matches until his release from the company in November 2021. In 2022, Smith returned to MLW, where he has remained since.

Update on my emergency surgery for appendicitis + diverticulitis 🤕❤️‍🩹🏥

https://t.co/O7CP3d0kkU pic.twitter.com/HnI7oJuhmI — Harry Smith, "Davey Boy Smith JR" (@DBSmithjr) October 13, 2023