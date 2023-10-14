AEW Rampage Live Coverage 10/13 - Skye Blue Vs. Emi Sakura, Huge Trios Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 13, 2023, coming to you from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri!

Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Levi Shaprio and Wise Guy Ruiz on last week's episode of "Rampage". Tonight, the pair look to pick up another win as they go head-to-head with Gates of Agony.

After coming up short against former two time AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm on the October 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite", Skye Blue looks to redeem herself tonight as she collides with Emi Sakura. This will be Sakura's first time competing in an AEW ring since coming up short against Kris Statlander in a TBS Championship match on the September 6 edition of "Dynamite".

After Matt and Jeff Hardy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor defeated Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker last week, the latter three men look to seek their revenge tonight as they square off with The Hardys and their ally Isiah Kassidy. Speaking of Beretta, he will be in action tonight as he takes on Jay Lethal. Lethal hasn't competed in a squared circle since joining forces with Jeff Jarrett, The Butcher, and The Blade in a losing effort to The Hardys and The Lucha Brothers on the September 15 episode of "Rampage".

We are live! Excalibur and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy are waiting in the ring.