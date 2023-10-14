AEW Collision Results 10/14 - Christian Cage Vs. Bryan Danielson, ROH TV Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the October 14 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Starting an hour earlier than usual, the episode includes several title matches, including Christian Cage defending the TNT Championship against Bryan Danielson. Also, Kris Statlander is defending the TBS Championship against Skye Blue and Samoa Joe is putting up the ROH Television Championship against former Impact star Willie Mack.

We'll hear from the new AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill. The duo won the titles last Saturday from FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Adam Copeland is supposed to be on the show too, while Kommander will be in a match against Brian Cage.