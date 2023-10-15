Samoa Joe Successfully Defends The ROH TV Title On AEW Collision

Earlier tonight in Toledo, Ohio, Samoa Joe wrestled Willie Mack for the Ring of Honor Television Championship in the opening match on "AEW Collision." The match was only the first time the two have wrestled each other since a November 2013 Championship Wrestling from Hollywood event.

The match started off fairly slow with both big men attempting to one up the other. Eventually Samoa Joe took control. The match soon spilled to the outside of the ring where the pair traded chops.

Samoa Joe maintained control throughout the majority of the match, but Willie Mack did catch Joe by surprise and briefly controlled the bout on more than a couple of occasions. Toward the end of the bout, Mack hit Samoa Joe with a Stunner and climbed the ropes for a frog splash attempt. However, Joe quickly recovered from the Stunner and met Mack at the turnbuckle. From there, Samoa Joe clinched the victory using his Muscle Buster finishing maneuver for the pin.