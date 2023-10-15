TBS Champion Kris Statlander Defeats Skye Blue In Close Bout On AEW Collision

Skye Blue and Kris Statlander met in a TBS Title match earlier tonight on "AEW Collision." The match was the first time the pair had ever been in a ring together for any kind of a match.

The bout started off with quick back-and-forth action. At one point, Blue hit a neckbreaker-type maneuver with the champion caught between the top and middle ropes. The match then spilled to the outside where Blue maintained control.

Back inside the ring, Statlander took control and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. However, Blue fought back and hit a Power Bomb on Statlander who she was lifting from the top rope. Blue then went for a crossbody block off the top rope, but Statlander caught her and hit a power slam. Moments later, Statlander hit her Saturday Night Fever finisher to win the bout.

After securing the victory, Statlander attempted to help her challenger up. However, Willow Nightingale ran into the ring and prevented Statlander from assisting Blue back to her feet. Instead, Nightingale and Blue left the ring together.