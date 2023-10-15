NWA Owner Billy Corgan Responds To Negative Comments Made By Dave Meltzer

NWA president Billy Corgan has reacted to Dave Meltzer's claims that he must not like certain talents in the wrestling industry — more specifically, performers who've had five-star matches on Meltzer's ratings system in 2023. In a statement released to the company's X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman said that Meltzer has got it all wrong when it comes to how he views the wrestlers in question.

"Dave Meltzer has most certainly built his brand off the efforts of others. But unlike the great wrestlers he mentions, all of whom I respect and haven't said a disparaging word against (though he implies I have), Dave positions himself as the EXPERT on what is and isn't worthy of a fan's attention as opposed to those who actually wrestle; or for example, perhaps run a professional wrestling company 365 days a year."

Here are some official words from The President & CEO, William Patrick Corgan of The National Wrestling Alliance. - @Billy towards @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/5yWLLU0MXi pic.twitter.com/31ZUehI1OK — NWA (@nwa) October 14, 2023

The war of words stems from a podcast appearance that saw Corgan discuss "Meltzer jerk-off match[es]." This was in regard to Tyrus' bout at NWA 75, which Corgan described as a "compelling story." Tyrus is a divisive wrestler for a variety of reasons, and Corgan's decision to put the NWA World Heavyweight Title on him in the past wasn't universally praised.

Meltzer responded to Corgan's podcast comments on X by naming several matches that he's awarded five stars or above this year, including Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2, and Sheamus vs. GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 39. What's more, the journalist claims that Corgan would do anything to have these talents on an NWA show.

"Pretty sure he'd die and go to heaven if he could get one of them on his shows," Meltzer wrote.