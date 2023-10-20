WWE HOFer Arn Anderson Assesses Harlem Heat And What Made Them So Good

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson knows a thing or two about tag team wrestling. From The Andersons to the Brain Busters, he's been a member of some of the most acclaimed duos to ever step into the squared circle. However, he believes that Booker T and Stevie Ray's team Harlem Heat deserves some praise as well.

During a recent episode of "ARN," Anderson detailed what made them such an effective unit during their heyday in WCW. That said, he believes they were especially good when they had one specific manager by their side.

"I love those guys. Now, I really loved them when they had Sherri [Martel] with them... But Booker, you know, that's him and his brother Stevie Ray was a really, I mean, I went in the gym one day and saw Stevie Ray doing like, I want to say it was like 525 on the decline. Bench decline. I mean, this guy was a legitimate horse and Booker was a stud as well, just more of an active wrestling babyface. Entertaining. Stevie was the monster-heavy."

Anderson also praised the duo's presentation, and he believes there is one aspect of it that remains the greatest of all time. "I love those guys and they have the best ring music to this day. Oh yeah, of all time."

In 2019, Harlem Heat was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class that included The Honky Tonk Man, D-Generation X, Torrie Wilson, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, and The Hart Foundation.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.