Freddie Prinze Jr. Ranks The Hollywood Careers Of WWE Stars

During an appearance on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. named his top wrestler-turned-actor.

"Dave's [Bautista] the best actor out of every wrestler that's turned actor, that's gone into movies," Prinze Jr. said. "And you've been able to watch this growth from film to film, and it's like watching a five-year-old hit a growth spurt where you're just like, 'Man, two weeks ago you were this little dude, and now you're like four inches bigger. What the hell happened?' That's every movie he does. He is significantly, significantly better each time. Every performance he's put out is superior to the last one, every single time.

"I don't know how he's developing these tools so quickly, but he's developing these tools quickly. And I can't wait to see where it goes from here. I don't think anybody saw this coming out of WWE. And granted, the writing wasn't the best; he seemed like a lifetime wrestler. Even when he decided to leave, I don't know if everyone was like, 'Oh yeah, this is gonna work out. He's gonna be a big star.' And then, out of nowhere, here he comes."

Dave Bautista's first movie role was an uncredited cameo in "Relative Strangers," which was released in 2006. He is now known for playing Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. Bautista, who left WWE in 2010 before making brief returns in 2014 and 2018, recently wrapped up filming for the upcoming releases of "Dune: Part 2" and "My Spy: The Eternal City." Earlier this year, the former WWE Champion spoke about his successful transition from wrestling to Hollywood, admitting that he struggled in his first few years outside of WWE.