Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Crazy Ideas From Blackpool Combat Club Group Chat

During an exclusive interview with Joe Baiamonte of SPORF, AEW's Claudio Castagnoli spoke about some of the crazy ideas that have come up in the Blackpool Combat Club's WhatsApp group chat. The BCC currently consists of Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.

"I think right now we're trying to figure out, we were talking the other day in our group chat, about a new Blackpool Combat Club shirt," Castagnoli said." And I think we want to have a slogan, like 'Be Violent', but then have like a fairy or something on it, like from a cartoon or from a children's book or something.

"We don't need more skulls on our shirts and blood and stuff. Let's have something fun paired with something that's completely, completely different. There would be a Tinkerbell-type thing and then 'Be Violent.' I think that would be brilliant."

Castagnoli revealed that he, Moxley, and Danielson had proposed an interesting idea for Yuta's future ring gear. The two-time ROH World Champion said that the trio was trying to convince Yuta to wrestle in sumo-like attire, which Castagnoli described as "essentially wearing a diaper." Castagnoli explained that he, Moxley, and Danielson were inspired after seeing pictures of "old school lifting techniques from like the 1920s." He said that the group regularly shared "really, really old school holds" in their group chat.