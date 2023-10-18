WWE's Natalya Praises 'Unsung Hero' Of Women's Wrestling

There are many people who've been given credit for helping women's wrestling develop over the years, from Impact Wrestling's Knockouts division to the Four Horsewomen of WWE. However, Natalya took the time to praise an unsung hero of the genre behind the scenes on Instagram; Fit Finlay. The Irishman began working with WWE from 2001-02 as a producer, and he was given the women's division to focus on specifically. That's something he took seriously, helping talent such as Trish Stratus change the perception of women's wrestling from bra and panties contests to genuinely competitive encounters that could be seen on par with their male counterparts. Finlay would teach them genuine holds and strikes which allowed the talent to carry themselves differently inside the ring.

He's continued to do that since then, having worked with Natalya's generation as well, and she claimed she owes much of her career to him. Natalya thanked Finlay for moving the sport forward and helping her through highs and lows with his patience, kindness, and knowledge, and the WWE veteran isn't the only woman who has praised him over the years. The likes of Stratus, Beth Phoenix, and Tiffany Stratton have also praised Finlay for the huge help that he provided them behind the scenes in training.

To this day, Finlay continues to work closely with the women's division as a producer for "WWE NXT," helping to usher in the next era of top female talent as he continues to give back to the industry.