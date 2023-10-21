AEW Rampage Live Coverage 10/20 - Mistico Vs. Rocky Romero, #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 20, 2023, coming to you from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas!

Two reigning CMLL champions will be going head-to-head tonight, as World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero takes on World Historic Middleweight Champion Mistico for Mexico's Pound-for-Pound Crown. While the two are quite familiar with one another in the squared circle, this will be their first time meeting in an AEW ring with Mistico making his debut for the company.

Ruby Soho hasn't competed in a match since coming up short to Hikaru Shida in a Number One Contenders match for the AEW Women's World Championship on the September 29 episode of "Rampage". Tonight, she will be making her return to the ring as she goes one-on-one with Skye Blue. Blue has been showcasing a darker side to her personality since coming up short against Julia Hart during Night Two of AEW Grand Slam.

Speaking of Number One Contenders matches, Orange Cassidy's next challenger for the AEW International Championship will be determined as Dark Order's John Silver, Brother Zay, and Kip Sabian collide in a Triple Threat match. Cassidy began his second reign as titleholder after defeating Rey Fenix on the October 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite".

Additionally, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club are set for a match as they look to pick up another win. The pair are currently on a two match winning streak, having previously defeated Gates of Agony, and Levi Shapiro and Wise Guy Ruiz.