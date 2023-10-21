AEW Collision Results 10/21 - Bryan Danielson Vs. Andrade El Idolo, Tag Team Titles Match

Danielson works on Idolo's arm until he breaks out, then a sidehead lock. Danielson has a bow-and-arrow submission hold. Idolo breaks out of it and gets a one-count. Idolo looks for the figure four, but Danielson turns it into a labell lock. Danielson does an arm drag, Idolo goes for the figure four again, but Danielson counters him with a kick.

Chops back and forth. Danielson does a headbutt to stop the chops. Idolo lays in the ropes and teases Danielson, who goes after him, but he falls. Commercial break.

Back from the break, they are both back in the ring. Idolo is in the corner, and Danielson is kicking him. They end up in the middle of the ring now, more chops. Danielson falls to the crowd, and gets up, kicking Idolo. Flying elbow to Danielson. Danielson is sent to the outside with a springform dropkick. Idolo goes on the to the top rope and hits a moonsault. Idolo throws Danielson back in the ring, he goes back to the top rope and hits another moonsault.

Punches to Danielson, who turns out with right hands to the rib cage. He headbutts Idolo, who falls to the ring, and then Danielson does a Shotgun dropkick to the top. Kicks, then a dragon screw leg whip, but turns into a lebell lock. The lock gets broken after Idolo gets to the ropes.

Running knees and Idolo gets a two-count. A big scoop to Danielson, Idolo goes for the top, but Danielson counters him. Kicks to the side of the head and the lebell lock gets broken. The figure four, is almost a figure eight, but Danielson saves himself.

Danielson nails Idolo with a high kick, back and forth to rollups. Danielson gets it and wins.

Winner: Danielson