AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII Results - John Silver Vs. Orange Cassidy, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the eighth AEW Battle of the Belts special, taking place at the FedExForum in Memphis Tennessee.

Tonight, Orange Cassidy is going to be defending his AEW International Title against Dark Order's John Silver. This past Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage," Silver defeated Kip Sabian and Brother Zay to earn tonight's match.

Also, Kris Statlander will be defending the AEW TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale, while Samoa Joe is putting up the ROH TV Title against Tony Nese.

The last scheduled match is The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and Daddy A** defending the AEW World Trios Titles against "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, Cool Hand Ang (Angelo Parker), and Daniel Garcia.