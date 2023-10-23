More Than 60% Of Fans Don't Want WWE Raw To Make This Historic Change

Unlike "WWE SmackDown" or "WWE NXT," "WWE Raw" has been a brand that has stayed on Monday nights, since its debut on January 11, 1993. In a recent poll on Wrestling Inc's X (previously Twitter) account, fans were asked to vote on how they would feel if it didn't air on Mondays anymore — overall, wrestling fans wouldn't exactly be happy.

As seen below, over 60% of fans voted, "No! Mondays are for Raw," while 25.9% would be okay with the move, voting, "Great! I'll watch any day." Nearly 10% of fans found the move to be weird, but they may DVR it. A little over 3% of fans voted for "Other." There were a total of 390 voters.

What are your thoughts on WWE RAW possibly moving away from Monday nights? — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 13, 2023

As of this writing, there aren't any official plans for WWE to move "Raw," but there have been talks that it's always possible. For example, WWE President Nick Khan, back in May while speaking at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference, did mention that they are open to moving "Raw" if it would better serve any of their future broadcast or streaming partners.

Tomorrow (October 23) is still "Raw" and the show will be stacked — Judgment Day's Damian Priest is set to face Jey Uso, "NXT" Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against a former champion, Indi Hartwell, Logan Paul is set to appear, and Sami Zayn will be in a match against Drew McIntyre.