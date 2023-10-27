Kurt Angle Explains Why He Turned Down UFC And Joined WWE

Kurt Angle is a celebrated legend, both as an Olympic gold medalist and in professional wrestling as a multi-time World Champion in different promotions. However, as he explained in an interview with Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, his career could have panned out differently if he joined UFC.

"They approached me after 1996, and this is before Dana White owned them, and back then, it was a little more barbaric," Angle started.

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he would have been locked in his UFC contract for 10 fights worth $150,000 dollars, so he turned them down. Angle said that he didn't know what he was going to do after the Olympics as he had never planned that far ahead; he even turned down WWE's first multi-million dollar offer. Angle explained that he had grown up with a family attitude toward the scripted nature of pro wrestling, especially considering that his relatives saw him as the "real deal," and he had never been a fan of the sport.

"So when Vince [McMahon] offered me the deal, I flew to Connecticut, and I met with him. I brought it [contract] back to Pittsburgh, and I brought it to my agent, and he threw it in the trash."

Angle said that his agent shared a similar disdain for pro wrestling and felt his client would be better suited elsewhere. So Angle got a sportscasting role that turned out to be, in his words, a horrible experience. But he checked out WWE afterward and was hooked in by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, so he called to ask if the contract offer still stood. He explained that the company said no but invited him to try out, and he was offered a deal afterward.



