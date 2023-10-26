WWE NXT Ratings Report 10/24/2023

The first night of the special "Halloween Havoc" editions of "WWE NXT" has come and gone and the show was clearly a hook for the previous week's fans.

"Wrestlenomics" has reported that "WWE NXT" retained a majority of the audience from last week, suffering only a 1% drop in the overall audience, with 787,000 tuning in. Stiff competition from MLB playoff baseball and NBA regular season basketball took a bite out of the 18-49 demographic, which was down 9%, with 276,000 tuning in from that coveted demographic. The highest-rated segment in both the overall audience and the 19-49 demographic was the main event match, which saw Lyra Valkyria dethrone WWE NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The lowest-rated segment overall was the Women's Breakout tournament match between Lola Vice and Karmen Petrovic, as well as the various backstage segments before and after the match. The lowest-rated segment in the 18-49 demographic was the conclusion of Roxanne Perez's match with Kiana James, and the debut of Lexis King.

The show also saw new tag team champions crowned as Duke Hudson and Andre Chase of Chase U defeated Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, as well as various costumes and Halloween gags throughout the night. "Halloween Havoc" festivities are set to continue next week, which will not only feature the finals of the WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament between Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan but also a WWE NXT Championship match between former champion Carmelo Hayes and the newly-minted champion Ilja Dragunov.