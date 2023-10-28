'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Reflects On 2009 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has a long-standing history with the Royal Rumble match due to the fact he won the inaugural one, etching his name into the history books. However, when fans think of him and the match, it is likely the 2009 encounter, when he made a surprise appearance in the Rumble match. The Royal Rumble match had taken on a life of its own over the years, meaning much more to the fans than when Duggan first wrestled in it.

"That was great, man, it really was. Nobody expected it, including me, it was a great pop it really was," he said on "The Hacksaw Hour." "Of course, they put me over, I went down there and everybody was taking bumps for me, the bang, the boom. I think The Big Show put me out."

Duggan set a record at the time for the longest gap between Rumble appearances after his 2009 return. Unlike some legends spots where talent can be just thrown out immediately, Duggan was given some offense, which was noticed by those in the back.

"When I went back through the curtain Vince McMahon was there and he says, 'That was a hell of a sign of respect out there the kids showed you,'" Duggan revealed. "I said, 'Yeah, I appreciate that, everybody really put me over, even the top guys.'"

2009 wasn't the last time Duggan competed in the Rumble; he also participated in the 2012 match, less than a year after his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He went on to compete a few more times for the company before retiring.

