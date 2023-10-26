Kevin Sullivan Reveals Who He Believes Will Dethrone Roman Reigns For The WWE Title

The wrestler who eventually dethrones "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns from the top of the mountain will surely be immortalized in the annals of WWE history. While some have made the argument for LA Knight to receive the honor, former WCW head booker Kevin Sullivan has forecast that Cody Rhodes will eventually "finish the story" by defeating Reigns for the title that has eluded his family.

"They're gonna let Cody do it," Sullivan predicted on his "Tuesday with The Taskmaster" podcast. "When it's time, and they're all in there together, and they're gonna say, 'Oh, by the way, Roman is going to Hollywood. We're gonna have him [appear] only eight times a year. We have a guy ready, we'd like you to listen to what we have planned.'"

Sullivan believes Rhodes' victory will propel him to become a polarizing figure in the same vein as John Cena, meaning he's unlikely to be cheered by everyone in the audience. A part of Sullivan's reasoning is that a lot of WWE fans could eventually get tired of the "finish the story" narrative, and the fact that Rhodes still relies upon his father's legacy.

"He's going to be half heel and half babyface. He could do that. He can be a John Cena almost," Sullivan said of Rhodes. "Let me ask you a question: how many times is he going to say he's Dusty's kid?"

While WWE's eventual plan could still be to have Rhodes defeat Reigns, possibly at WrestleMania 40, LA Knight will get his opportunity to dethrone "The Tribal Chief" at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, where the leader of the "Yeah Movement" will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Knight is also currently the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble and possibly headline WrestleMania 40.