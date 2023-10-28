How Rob Van Dam Really Felt About Being Sprayed With Milk By Kurt Angle In WWE

Kurt Angle has often been praised for transitioning from a serious amateur wrestler to a hilarious sports entertainer in the late '90s. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was among those who enjoyed the Olympic Gold Medalist's character work, and on a recent episode of "1 Of A Kind," RVD reflected on the times he shared the ring with Angle.

While doing so, he couldn't help but recall the time Angle hosed down RVD and the rest of The Alliance with a milk truck.

"When we're talking about Kurt Angle's comedy, the fans loved it," RVD said. "But, for me, the last thing I wanted to do was be in the ring getting sprayed with a hose full of milk. It wasn't fun for me. Looking at the big picture now, I can see why it was entertaining — all these big wrestlers slipping and falling. But for me, I was just like, 'Oh my god, this is why I didn't want to come to WWE.' That's exactly how I felt at the time."

RVD admittedly also did not enjoy being a part of the ensemble of WWE superstars parodying "West Side Story" in the lead-up to the 2005 Royal Rumble. As part of the promotional material, RVD, Triple H, Rey Mysterio, Edge, and several other WWE superstars donned wigs and dressed up like the characters from the 1961 musical drama while singing a number. "That was so not like me," RVD said of the Royal Rumble commercial. "I felt so uncomfortable and like I was hating my life."