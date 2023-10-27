AEW Star Calls Out Jake Paul To Fight A 'Real Boxer'

Prior to getting involved with AEW, Anthony Ogogo was a professional boxer. Forced to retire in his prime at the age of 30 after being registered blind, Ogogo still has a love for the fight game. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he has taken some issue with the Paul brothers' — Jake and Logan — work in the world of boxing.

Jake Paul has, up to this point, accumulated a 7-1 record in the ring as a fighter in his short career. However, the majority of his victories have come against former MMA combatants, with the one loss he suffered being at the hands of the only opponent he's faced with any true boxing experience. His last fight was a victory against former UFC veteran Nate Diaz back in August.

But with Paul seeking to raise his profile in boxing even further, Ogogo thinks it's time for the former YouTuber to face some legitimate competition, volunteering himself as tribute on X (formerly Twitter). Now the likelihood of that fight happening sits somewhere between slim and none as, given Ogogo's visual impairment, there isn't a boxing commission alive that would sanction such a bout at this point in time. But that isn't going to stop a decent bout of trash talk from occurring on social media in order to drum up some interest for whatever each decides to do next.