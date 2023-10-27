Booker T Reflects On Becky Lynch WWE NXT Title Loss, Possible Match With Jade Cargill

Lyra Valkyria successfully captured the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship during Halloween Havoc Night One, defeating her idol Becky Lynch. New recruit Jade Cargill was shown to be looking on as the veteran Lynch looked to have Valkyria put away until the rookie pulled off an upset pin. "NXT" commentator Booker T aired his thoughts on the title change during the "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"Becky's definitely got to get back to work of course," he said of Lynch's future, adding, "She's a had a great run in "NXT," I like the stuff that they're doing with "NXT" as far as bringing in the major guns and really creating something. Giving, you know, talent like Lyra Valkyria the rub." The WWE Hall of Famer spoke of the pricelessness of getting to work with a talent like Lynch, and the wealth of knowledge it can bring. He said it's something that can't be taught in a wrestling school, on-the-job training completely different to the routine of working with other developmental talent. But Booker also expressed that it isn't something that can be sustained, as an extended run working alongside someone like Lynch threatens to outshine the younger talent. He explained that there has to be a young star for kids in the crowd to aspire to be, and he thinks Lynch vs. Valkyria did exactly that.

"For Becky to give Lyra that endorsement, man, that is huge man, that is so freaking huge," he exclaimed. As far as Cargill's spectating was concerned, Booker said that he took it as her scouting Lynch for an eventual clash. He said that he met her up close on the night, but refused to give out insider information. However, he did say that upon meeting her he realized that she is a monster in her stature.